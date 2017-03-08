Ex-Chardon Coach Frank Hall, you're still our hero - Cheers & Jeers: editorial
CHEERS . . . to Frank Hall, the former Chardon High School assistant football coach who chased gunman T.J. Lane out of the school cafeteria five years ago this week after Lane shot six students, killing three.
