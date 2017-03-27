Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old tak...

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old taken from Ashtabula

Saturday Mar 18

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old who may have been taken by his father. Omar Stanley, 1, was taken in Ashtabula.

Ashtabula, OH

