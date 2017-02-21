Wind advisory in effect in Northeast Ohio; thousands without power
Strong winds, with gusts up to 50 mph, were battering Northeast Ohio late Sunday and are being blamed for power outages affecting thousands. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Sunday night for most of the region, including Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Trumbull counties.
