Up to 13 inches of snow across Northe...

Up to 13 inches of snow across Northeast Ohio: Check out 12-hour snowfall reports, current...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Cleveland.com

A weaker elongated area of low pressure managed to spark some light snow showers Wednesday, later strengthened by lake effect. Most of the snowfall fell over the extreme northeast corner of the state near Ashtabula, with 2.8 inches in the past 12 hours, and also bringing snow depths up to 13 inches in Geauga County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any junkies in need? Feb 3 guest 4
about babe's breath during my interview Jan 31 Judge babe 12
Braxton Chrisman also known as Alana Jan 30 Know all the facts 1
Barb Campbell. (Lupyon) Jan 27 Anonymous 1
Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho... Jan 24 From the shadows 6
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) Jan '17 Perspective 55
News New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove... Jan '17 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ashtabula County was issued at February 07 at 11:37AM EST

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC