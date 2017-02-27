United super search down to 2
The board on Wednesday conducted interviews of the final two candidates to replace Steve Viscounte when he retires this summer: current United High School Principal Bill Young and Columbiana High School Principal Lance Hostetler. The board will now evaluate the two candidates and make a final decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Mon
|Spider2
|8
|Granada residents try to put their lives together (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|mamby shaker
|7
|Ex-lawyer seeks prison release (May '07)
|Feb 12
|Greatful Friend
|54
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan 31
|Judge babe
|12
|Barb Campbell. (Lupyon)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p...
|Dec '16
|KSK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC