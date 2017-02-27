United super search down to 2

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Morning Journal

The board on Wednesday conducted interviews of the final two candidates to replace Steve Viscounte when he retires this summer: current United High School Principal Bill Young and Columbiana High School Principal Lance Hostetler. The board will now evaluate the two candidates and make a final decision.

