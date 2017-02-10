TAG hosts contest

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Students at schools in Trumbull and Ashtabula counties can win $1,000 and use their creativity to help prevent drug addiction in their communities. Applications for the fourth annual Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force public service announcement contest are available now.

Ashtabula, OH

