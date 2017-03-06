Severe thunderstorm warning issued fo...

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cleveland, Northeast Ohio

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

Fast-moving thunderstorms were moving into Northeast Ohio, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning early Wednesday morning. The warning is in effect until 2:15 a.m. for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit and Wayne counties.

