National Weather Service issues flood warning for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula...

The strong thunderstorms and intense snow melt across Northeast Ohio has prompted the National Weather Service in Cleveland to issue a flood warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties through 11:30 p.m. this evening. At 11:30 a.m., the weather service radar indicated 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen across the warning area, and runoff from the rain will combine with water released from the melting snow pack leading to flooding.

