Man riding on top of train calls 911 to avoid freezing
ASHTABULA, Ohio - The bitter Thursday morning temperature forced a New York man to cut his free ride atop a CSX train car short when passing through the county, officials said. The man, identified by county authorities as Brandon Campbell, 22, reportedly hopped on top of a westbound CSX train that left from Buffalo, New York, according to CSX spokesperson Gail Lobin.
