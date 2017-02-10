Man riding on top of train calls 911 to avoid freezing

ASHTABULA, Ohio - The bitter Thursday morning temperature forced a New York man to cut his free ride atop a CSX train car short when passing through the county, officials said. The man, identified by county authorities as Brandon Campbell, 22, reportedly hopped on top of a westbound CSX train that left from Buffalo, New York, according to CSX spokesperson Gail Lobin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.com.