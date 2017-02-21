How much snow will accumulate today? ...

How much snow will accumulate today? Cleveland weather forecast Wednesday, Feb. 15

The cold is back! Cleveland will see on-and-off snow showers throughout the day, but it will accumulate less than an inch. The worst part may be the massive drop in temperatures compared to Tuesday, as highs will only top off in the mid 30s, with wind chills in the teens later tonight.

