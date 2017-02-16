Family: Man fatally shot by Ohio depu...

Family: Man fatally shot by Ohio deputy was unarmed

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Morning Journal

Relatives say a 26-year-old man wasn't armed when he was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy responding to a call about the unwanted man at a northeast Ohio home. Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson says Vincent Palma, of Geneva, charged at a deputy and ignored commands to stop before the Wednesday shooting.

