Family: Man fatally shot by Ohio deputy was unarmed
Relatives say a 26-year-old man wasn't armed when he was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy responding to a call about the unwanted man at a northeast Ohio home. Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson says Vincent Palma, of Geneva, charged at a deputy and ignored commands to stop before the Wednesday shooting.
