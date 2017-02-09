Coffy's Situation Still In Limbo

Coffy's Situation Still In Limbo

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Harrison News Herald

As if communication was hard to come by while Coffy's-Bilo grocery store on South Main Street in Cadiz was open for business, information has just about shut down as solid as their front doors have shut. And contrary to a story in last week's Ashtabula's Star Beacon stating Thorne's Management filing for bankruptcy, it appears that that hasn't happened.

