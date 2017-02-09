Coffy's Situation Still In Limbo
As if communication was hard to come by while Coffy's-Bilo grocery store on South Main Street in Cadiz was open for business, information has just about shut down as solid as their front doors have shut. And contrary to a story in last week's Ashtabula's Star Beacon stating Thorne's Management filing for bankruptcy, it appears that that hasn't happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any junkies in need?
|Feb 3
|guest
|4
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Jan 31
|Judge babe
|12
|Barb Campbell. (Lupyon)
|Jan 27
|Anonymous
|1
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Jan 24
|From the shadows
|6
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|Jan '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p...
|Dec '16
|KSK
|1
|Any available apartments
|Oct '16
|Liz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC