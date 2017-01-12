Snow Friday, overnight Saturday into ...

Snow Friday, overnight Saturday into Sunday, winds chills below 10...

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Plain Dealer

Lingering moisture from a low-pressure system has prompted some lake effect snow expected to continue through Friday night, but for the rest of the weekend, dry air is keeping snow at bay, except for a couple of hours overnight Saturday into Sunday. Wind chills will remain below 10 degrees all weekend, so if you're headed outside for any period of time, make sure to bundle up The lake effect snow will continue a bit through Friday, however with drier air moving in, chances are much lower, and only around 1 inch is expected to accumulate across the snow belt.

