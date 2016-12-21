Searchers still finding artifacts of 1876 Ohio train tragedy
In a Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo, Dave Tobias, an expert on the Ashtabula train disaster which killed around a hundred people on May 29, 1876, poses for a photo in Ashtabula, Ohio. It's been 140 years since the train disaster killed nearly 100 people when a bridge collapsed over a river in far northeast Ohio, but Tobias is still looking for artifacts from the tragedy.
