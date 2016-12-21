Searchers still finding artifacts of ...

Searchers still finding artifacts of 1876 Ohio train tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: SFGate

In a Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo, Dave Tobias, an expert on the Ashtabula train disaster which killed around a hundred people on May 29, 1876, poses for a photo in Ashtabula, Ohio. It's been 140 years since the train disaster killed nearly 100 people when a bridge collapsed over a river in far northeast Ohio, but Tobias is still looking for artifacts from the tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) Dec 12 Chad 54
Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho... Dec 11 I used to be your 5
Any junkies in need? Dec 9 Haha 2
News Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p... Dec 6 KSK 1
Any available apartments Oct '16 Liz 1
Any females doin dates? Oct '16 Love squirters 1
Looking for a small storefront (Apr '16) Sep '16 Bobby 3
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,449 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC