Searchers still finding artifacts of 1876 Ohio train tragedy

It's been 140 years since a train disaster killed nearly 100 people when a bridge collapsed over a river in far northeastern Ohio, but Dave Tobias is still looking for artifacts from the tragedy. The Plain Dealer reports the 60-year-old Ashtabula man lived near the site as a child and got hooked on looking for pieces from the disaster that sometimes washed out of the riverbank.

