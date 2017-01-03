Searchers still finding artifacts of 1876 Ohio train tragedy
It's been 140 years since a train disaster killed nearly 100 people when a bridge collapsed over a river in far northeastern Ohio, but Dave Tobias is still looking for artifacts from the tragedy. The Plain Dealer reports the 60-year-old Ashtabula man lived near the site as a child and got hooked on looking for pieces from the disaster that sometimes washed out of the riverbank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|18 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10)
|Dec 12
|Chad
|54
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Dec 11
|I used to be your
|5
|Any junkies in need?
|Dec 9
|Haha
|2
|Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p...
|Dec 6
|KSK
|1
|Any available apartments
|Oct '16
|Liz
|1
|Any females doin dates?
|Oct '16
|Love squirters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC