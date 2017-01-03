Searchers still finding artifacts of ...

Searchers still finding artifacts of 1876 Ohio train tragedy

Sunday Jan 1

It's been 140 years since a train disaster killed nearly 100 people when a bridge collapsed over a river in far northeastern Ohio, but Dave Tobias is still looking for artifacts from the tragedy. The Plain Dealer reports the 60-year-old Ashtabula man lived near the site as a child and got hooked on looking for pieces from the disaster that sometimes washed out of the riverbank.

