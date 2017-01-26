Ohio auditor says Akron, Garfield Heights on road to fiscal emergency in new scorecard
Akron, Ashtabula and Garfield Heights are among 10 cities showing signs they're on the road to fiscal emergency, Ohio Auditor Dave Yost said Wednesday. Cleveland, Kirtland, Parma Heights and 12 other entities came close to making that list, according to a new "fiscal health" scoring system released Wednesday by Yost's office.
