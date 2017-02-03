More snow headed for Cleveland

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Cleveland.com

The National Weather Service issued another winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage, Crawford, Trumbull and Mahoning counties in Northeast Ohio through Tuesday night. The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

