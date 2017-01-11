Looking at the week ahead: Northeast ...

Looking at the week ahead: Northeast Ohio weather forecast Jan. 3 - 6

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Cleveland.com

Get ready for a wet week in Northeast Ohio. The rain today is expected through the night, switching to snow for Wednesday, with less than 0.5 inches forecasted to accumulate for Cleveland, and 1 to 3 inches possible for the extreme northeast corner of Ohio, near Ashtabula.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Ashtabula County was issued at January 11 at 3:39PM EST

Ashtabula, OH

