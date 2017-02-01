Light lake effect snow to continue to...

Light lake effect snow to continue today: Cleveland weather forecast Friday, Jan. 27

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Cleveland.com

Chilly temperatures and more lake effect snow are ahead for Cleveland today. A possible 1 inch is forecasted by late tonight, with wind chills dipping into the teens during your evening commute.

