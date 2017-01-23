How much more rain can Northeast Ohio expect today?
Wondering when this rain is finally going to stop? The flood warning in effect for all Northeast Ohio counties is in effect through 5:30 p.m. for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage, Richland, Mahoning, Huron, Morrow, Lake, Marion, Trumbull, Summit, Holmes, Wyandot and Knox counties. The warning was issued because of a broad area of heavy rain which is continuing to move across the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|18 hr
|From the shadows
|6
|about babe's breath during my interview
|Mon
|contractor Jeff G...
|9
|Any junkies in need?
|Jan 13
|Justintown
|3
|Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10)
|Jan 5
|Perspective
|55
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p...
|Dec '16
|KSK
|1
|Any available apartments
|Oct '16
|Liz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC