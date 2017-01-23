How much more rain can Northeast Ohio expect today?

Wondering when this rain is finally going to stop? The flood warning in effect for all Northeast Ohio counties is in effect through 5:30 p.m. for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage, Richland, Mahoning, Huron, Morrow, Lake, Marion, Trumbull, Summit, Holmes, Wyandot and Knox counties. The warning was issued because of a broad area of heavy rain which is continuing to move across the region.

