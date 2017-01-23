How much more rain can Northeast Ohio...

How much more rain can Northeast Ohio expect today?

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Cleveland.com

Wondering when this rain is finally going to stop? The flood warning in effect for all Northeast Ohio counties is in effect through 5:30 p.m. for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage, Richland, Mahoning, Huron, Morrow, Lake, Marion, Trumbull, Summit, Holmes, Wyandot and Knox counties. The warning was issued because of a broad area of heavy rain which is continuing to move across the region.

