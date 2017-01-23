Flash Flood Watch Issue

HEAVY RAIN AND FLOODING POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT... .A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS THE GREAT LAKES TONIGHT AND THURSDAY CAUSING RAIN WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS IN OUR AREA. RAIN WILL ARRIVE THIS EVENING AND INCREASE IN COVERAGE AND INTENSITY ON THURSDAY.

