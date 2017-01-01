Drunk puppy case goes to court Jan. 25Suspect says roommate posted...

Three people who police say gave alcohol to a puppy are scheduled to appear in court next month, according to Municipal Court records. Tanna J. Howser, 32; Jennifer Schwab, 36, and Farrell Weger, 39, all of Ashtabula, are charged with cruelty to companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

