Coroner identifies man who went missing after boat capsized

Wednesday Jan 18

A coroner has identified the man presumed drowned in November after a boat capsized in Lake Erie east of Cleveland. The Ashtabula Coroner's Office on Wednesday said 55-year-old Roger Burton, of Alliance, was identified using dental records and from a medical implant and a surgical scar.

