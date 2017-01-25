Coroner identifies man who went missing after boat capsized
A coroner has identified the man presumed drowned in November after a boat capsized in Lake Erie east of Cleveland. The Ashtabula Coroner's Office on Wednesday said 55-year-old Roger Burton, of Alliance, was identified using dental records and from a medical implant and a surgical scar.
