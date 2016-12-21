Thursday night into early this morning, up to 2 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in Akron, with another inch the rest of the day. Snow chances decrease from 40 percent in the morning throughout the day, to less than 20 percent after 4 p.m. Frigid air over the lake will produce enhanced snow showers which, due to north-northwesterly winds, will blow right into the snow belt producing heavy snow through the morning, slowly diminishing as the day progresses.

