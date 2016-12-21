PUCO schedules local public hearings ...

PUCO schedules local public hearings for Aqua Ohio rate increase application

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: PUCO Media Release Rss Feed

COLUMBUS, OHIO The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio today scheduled three local public hearings to provide customers an opportunity to express their views on Aqua Ohio's proposed rate increase. The local public hearings are scheduled as follows: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Ashtabula Township Office, Meeting Room 2718 North Ridge Road East Ashtabula, Ohio 44004 Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Harding High School, Community Room 1500 Harding Highway East Marion, Ohio 43302 Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:00 p.m. Ohio History Connection, Cardinal Classroom 800 E. 17th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43211 Consumers may also submit comments online at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or by mail addressed to 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PUCO Media Release Rss Feed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) Dec 12 Chad 54
Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho... Dec 11 I used to be your 5
Any junkies in need? Dec 9 Haha 2
News Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p... Dec 6 KSK 1
Any available apartments Oct '16 Liz 1
Any females doin dates? Oct '16 Love squirters 1
Looking for a small storefront (Apr '16) Sep '16 Bobby 3
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC