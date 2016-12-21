Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognize Walmart
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognized 18 Walmart stores as Committed to Opportunity Award recipients for their commitment and leadership in integrating individuals with disabilities into Ohio's workforce. The Committed to Opportunity Awards recognize companies that have had four consecutive years of successful hires of OOD consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Ashtabula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10)
|Dec 12
|Chad
|54
|Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho...
|Dec 11
|I used to be your
|5
|Any junkies in need?
|Dec 9
|Haha
|2
|Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p...
|Dec 6
|KSK
|1
|Any available apartments
|Oct '16
|Liz
|1
|Any females doin dates?
|Oct '16
|Love squirters
|1
|Looking for a small storefront (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|Bobby
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ashtabula Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC