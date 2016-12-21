ODOT lends East Cleveland 2 salt truc...

ODOT lends East Cleveland 2 salt trucks since both of theirs were broken

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Plain Dealer

The Ohio Department of Transportation has lent East Cleveland two trucks to help deal with the area's heavy snow. East Cleveland has two salt trucks, both of which the city announced on Tuesday were down due to electrical issues.

