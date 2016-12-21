ODOT lends East Cleveland 2 salt trucks since both of theirs were broken
The Ohio Department of Transportation has lent East Cleveland two trucks to help deal with the area's heavy snow. East Cleveland has two salt trucks, both of which the city announced on Tuesday were down due to electrical issues.
