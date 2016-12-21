Northeast Ohio braces for lake-effect...

Northeast Ohio braces for lake-effect snow and the plows are ready

Wednesday Dec 7

As Northeast Ohio prepares to be hit by more than 6 inches of snow by Saturday, the Ohio Department of Transportation is readying its plows. The National Weather Service predicts four counties in Northeast Ohio - Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake - could see more than 6 inches of accumulation, and some areas south of I-90 have the potential for more than 12 inches of snow.

Ashtabula, OH

