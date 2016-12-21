News 1 hour ago 9:18 p.m.One killed in Wayne County crash
The accident occurred in the East bound lanes US 30 and State Route 94 in Sugar Creek Township, around 4 p.m. The crash involved a purple freightliner driven by Richard Thompson,46, of Ashtabula and a bronze Western Star driven by Paul Cline of South Charleston, OH.
