National Weather Service issues winte...

National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory in effect through noon Saturday,...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Cleveland.com

Seems like we need a little break from the snow, but it's not coming yet. The National Weather Service issued yet another winter weather advisory for snow, wintry mix conditions, and ice accumulation across much of northern Ohio tonight through Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) Dec 12 Chad 54
Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho... Dec 11 I used to be your 5
Any junkies in need? Dec 9 Haha 2
News Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p... Dec 6 KSK 1
Any available apartments Oct '16 Liz 1
Any females doin dates? Oct '16 Love squirters 1
Looking for a small storefront (Apr '16) Sep '16 Bobby 3
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,253 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,793

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC