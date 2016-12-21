National Weather Service issues gale watch for 40 mph winds over Lake Erie

A strong cold front will bring bitter temperatures and possible gale-force winds up to 40 mph and waves 8 to 11 feet across Lake Erie Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a gale watch . This comes hand-in-hand with the lake effect snow watch for Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties through Friday for 8 to 12 inches of total possible snowfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.