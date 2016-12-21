Michigan raises speed limits to 75 mph; Ohio not likely to follow
Michigan lawmakers voted Tuesday to raise the speed limit to 75 mph on select rural highways, but don't expect Ohio legislators to do the same anytime soon. Ohio raised the speed limit from 65 to 70 mph on the Ohio Turnpike and rural highways in 2013.
