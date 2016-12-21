Latest lake effect snow update, winter weather advisory from City of Cleveland
We're not in the clear quite yet in Northeast Ohio, as the lake effect snow is expected to continue through the night. A lake effect snow warning is still in effect for Ashtabula, Lake, and Geauga counties until 10 a.m. Friday for another 3 to 7 inches of accumulated snow starting this evening.
