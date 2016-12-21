In Down Economy, Port Plan Debate Not...

In Down Economy, Port Plan Debate Not Exactly Red Hot

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

City Council member Joe Cimperman, whose Ward encompasses much of downtown and the port, says he has no doubt the port should be moved. But, he saysa The current plan from the Port Authority itself would move port operations to the lakefront at E. 55th Street, displacing a long-established marina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashtabula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pizza Hut is FALSE ADVERTISING (Jan '10) Dec 12 Chad 54
Aaron carr and Candice Carr that does custom ho... Dec 11 I used to be your 5
Any junkies in need? Dec 9 Haha 2
News Three charged with animal cruelty for getting p... Dec 6 KSK 1
Any available apartments Oct '16 Liz 1
Any females doin dates? Oct '16 Love squirters 1
Looking for a small storefront (Apr '16) Sep '16 Bobby 3
See all Ashtabula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashtabula Forum Now

Ashtabula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashtabula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Ashtabula, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,906

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC