Final weekend weather outlook for Northeast Ohio: Significant snow tonight, Sunday, wind...

The latest update on the weekend snowfall in Cleveland is still in line with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible by late tonight, slight accumulation Saturday morning and then again overnight, with the most snow Sunday, 3 to 5 inches possible. According to the National Weather Service lake effect snow warning , over a foot of snow is likely for northern Geauga County by tonight, and 2 to 6 inches elsewhere in the snow band in Northeast Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.