Dry early in the week, snow later on: Northeast Ohio week ahead weather forecast

Tuesday Dec 27

Sadly, the long holiday weekend is over, but if you're a snow lover, then this week you're going to be cheering. Through Wednesday night skies will be clear of snow with just partly cloudy skies, but Thursday and Friday, snow chances are over 40 percent.

Ashtabula, OH

