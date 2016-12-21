Battling the Lake Erie snow machine on the roads, ODOT prepares for another blast
As Northeast Ohio prepares to get hit by another 8 to 12 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday, ODOT hopes to avoid a repeat of last week's lake-effect snowstorm, when large multi-vehicle crashes closed down area highways for hours. ODOT is warning motorists to use caution when driving, especially through areas known to get blasted by lake effect snow squalls.
