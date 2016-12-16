alert Winter weather advisory issued ...

alert Winter weather advisory issued for Huron County

Friday Dec 16

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for Huron County and the surrounding areas that will be in effect from 7 p.m. today until noon Saturday. A WINTRY MIX IS ON THE WAY FOR TONIGHT.

