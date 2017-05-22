Ashland High School Student Killed in...

Ashland High School Student Killed in Crash with Bus

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WDIO

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on State Highway 112, about two miles south of Ashland. The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by a 16-year-old Ashland High School student hit a bus that was slowing to make a left turn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could I get a tapper with my school lunch? (Oct '10) Sep '16 Zeus 23
Complaint about Blue Ribbon Kennels (Mar '12) Aug '16 banchee 16
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
Shooting at Four Corners Saloon and Grill April... (Apr '13) Apr '13 Concerned 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ashland County was issued at May 22 at 2:30PM CDT

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Ashland, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC