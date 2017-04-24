US Military Mortar Device Found in Ashland Fire Debris; Deemed Safe After Evacuation
Authorities say an apparent military explosive device was found Friday morning in the debris of a fire from February, but it was deemed safe. The Ashland Fire Department says four members of the 148th Explosive Ordinance Disposal arrived at the scene on Stuntz Avenue in Ashland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could I get a tapper with my school lunch? (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Zeus
|23
|Complaint about Blue Ribbon Kennels (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|banchee
|16
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Shooting at Four Corners Saloon and Grill April... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC