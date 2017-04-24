US Military Mortar Device Found in As...

US Military Mortar Device Found in Ashland Fire Debris; Deemed Safe After Evacuation

Authorities say an apparent military explosive device was found Friday morning in the debris of a fire from February, but it was deemed safe. The Ashland Fire Department says four members of the 148th Explosive Ordinance Disposal arrived at the scene on Stuntz Avenue in Ashland.

