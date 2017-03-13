On the Beat: Finger picking for the masses
Jamie Fulton, 61, has been playing with Rusty Horse since 1974 when he, his wife, Barbara, and his friend, Pete Mulligan, decided to form the band while at Northland College in Ashland. The group started playing in Kenosha 20 years ago and continues today.
