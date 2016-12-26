10 anglers rescued from ice floe brea...

10 anglers rescued from ice floe break in northern Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Authorities have rescued 10 anglers left stranded after the ice floes they were on broke off on Chequamegon Bay in northern Wisconsin. The Ashland Fire Department says the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Bono Creek area between Washburn and Ashland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could I get a tapper with my school lunch? (Oct '10) Sep '16 Zeus 23
Complaint about Blue Ribbon Kennels (Mar '12) Aug '16 banchee 16
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
Shooting at Four Corners Saloon and Grill April... (Apr '13) Apr '13 Concerned 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Ashland, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC