10 anglers rescued from ice floe break in northern Wisconsin
Authorities have rescued 10 anglers left stranded after the ice floes they were on broke off on Chequamegon Bay in northern Wisconsin. The Ashland Fire Department says the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Bono Creek area between Washburn and Ashland.
