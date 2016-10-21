Scarecrow Run Shop Hop runs through O...

Scarecrow Run Shop Hop runs through Oct. 29

Oct 21, 2016 Read more: Lakeland Times

Join the Scarecrow Run Shop Hop and visit area fabric shops to enter to win door prizes at each shop. Pick up a passport at any of the participating shops and turn it in at your last stop to be entered to win a $175 grand prize in gift certificates.

