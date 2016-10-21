Scarecrow Run Shop Hop runs through Oct. 29
Join the Scarecrow Run Shop Hop and visit area fabric shops to enter to win door prizes at each shop. Pick up a passport at any of the participating shops and turn it in at your last stop to be entered to win a $175 grand prize in gift certificates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could I get a tapper with my school lunch? (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Zeus
|23
|Complaint about Blue Ribbon Kennels (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|banchee
|16
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Shooting at Four Corners Saloon and Grill April... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC