Schneider Museuma s summer exhibition: A survey
In evaluating the Schneider Museum of Art summer exhibition, it's clear that the curators were not going for any sort of continuity in theme - the artwork ranges from classical works of SUMI-E brush and ink works on paper to lush, contemporary, heavily patterned oil paintings. Somehow, though, the show works well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So close to homeless
|Jun '17
|Eddie
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May '17
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May '17
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC