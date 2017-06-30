Protest, patriotism abound at Ashland 4th of July parade
Under the theme "Together we sing," people of all walks, local political groups and apolitical community organizations enjoyed a clear holiday morning of freedom and camaraderie Tuesday at Ashland's Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration. Politics played a more prominent role at the parade this year, though parade participants largely kept their messages uplifting.
