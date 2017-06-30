Parental kidnapping reported in Ashland
The Ashland Police Department is investigating a complaint of parental kidnapping. This incident was reported to the police department at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. Shelley Sue Dahlstrom, 43, is wanted for custodial interference, burglary in the first degree and contempt of court in connection with an incident in the 1000 block of South Mountain Avenue in the city of Ashland.
