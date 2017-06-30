Culture of Peace: A day of independence, a lifetime of interdependence
This week, the United States celebrates Independence Day, commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago on July 4, 1776. Curious as to the relationship between independence and interdependence and their bittersweet affiliation with a culture of peace, I invited several Ashlanders involved with coaching, public speaking and healing into a conversation at the Ashland Culture of Peace Commission office.
