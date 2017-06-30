Black Sheep wona t close after all
Marching in Ashland's Fourth of July parade was something unexpected - a float with the present and future owners of Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant, announcing the popular spot will not be closing. It has sold to Clarinda and Jon Merripen, new arrivals in Ashland and refugees from the stress and bustle of Silicon Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So close to homeless
|Jun '17
|Eddie
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May '17
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May '17
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC