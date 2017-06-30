Black Sheep wona t close after all

Marching in Ashland's Fourth of July parade was something unexpected - a float with the present and future owners of Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant, announcing the popular spot will not be closing. It has sold to Clarinda and Jon Merripen, new arrivals in Ashland and refugees from the stress and bustle of Silicon Valley.

