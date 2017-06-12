YMCA to get back YMCA Park
After a 31-year partnership, the city of Ashland and the YMCA are likely going their separate ways, at least as far as YMCA Park is concerned. The city Parks & Recreation Commission is recommending deeding the 6.56-acre park property on Tolman Creek Road adjacent to the Y back to the Y for $480,000 to cover the current value of improvements the city did to the area, including a play structure, soccer fields, restrooms and parking lot.
