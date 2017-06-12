Who are Portland TV's most memorable personalities?

Over the years, Portland TV has given us many memorable personalities, from "Rusty Nails" -- the performer who "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening says inspired that show's Krusty the Clown -- to a short stay at KATU by former Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly. Like O'Reilly, some broadcasters spent time at Portland stations before moving on to bigger and better -- well, at least bigger -- things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.