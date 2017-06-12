Who are Portland TV's most memorable ...

Who are Portland TV's most memorable personalities?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Oregonian

Over the years, Portland TV has given us many memorable personalities, from "Rusty Nails" -- the performer who "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening says inspired that show's Krusty the Clown -- to a short stay at KATU by former Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly. Like O'Reilly, some broadcasters spent time at Portland stations before moving on to bigger and better -- well, at least bigger -- things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 28 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May 27 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC